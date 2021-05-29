Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications from desirous and eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Asst Director, Asst Engineer, and Deputy Director. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form and pay the fee is June 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 43 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Director of Fisheries, 7 for Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare), 6 for Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Mechanical), 26 for Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Civil), and 2 for Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee Environment).

Candidates may check the official notifications for eligibility details here:

Assistant Director of Fisheries

Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare)

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Mechanical)

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Civil)



Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee Environment)

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab and then on “online application registration” Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download copy of application form and take printout

Here’s the direct link to register.