The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will today conclude the online application process for 23 vacancies at the Project Monitoring Unit of the Department functioning from the National Institute of Social Defence, New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply at the official website nisd.gov.in.

Job Description

The mandate of the PMU (State Coordinators) is to monitor and evaluate the Grant in Aid institutions of the Ministry. They will travel to the field and submit inspection reports on the way schemes are being implemented and if need suggests a mid-course correction.

Candidates will be hired on a non-renewable contract for two years with a remuneration of Rs 75,000 per month apart from allowance when on tour.

Here’s NISD PMU recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Below 25 years on the date of start of online application.

Qualifications: • Should be at least Graduate (Final year passed out only) in any discipline • Should have experience in socially relevant engagement • Proficiency in the usage of computer and strong presentation and communication (written & oral) skill is essential.

Method of Selection

230 candidates will be shortlisted based on the criteria of strength of the institution, social work done, educational accomplishments. The shortlisted candidates will have to undergo a written aptitude test, group discussion and interview (Between June 15 and 30). Joining shall be before July 15.

Steps to apply for NISD PMU recruitment 2021

Visit official website nisd.gov.in Go to the ‘Vacancy’ section and click on apply link Register using personal details Fill application form, upload documents Submit form and print a copy.

Here’s direct link to apply for NISD PMU recruitment 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.