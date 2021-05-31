Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified the dates of the Typing Skill Test for the posts of Junior Assistant (JA) 2019 and Computer Operator 2016 on its official website upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examinations are eligible to appear for the typing test.

As per the official notifications, the typing test for the posts of Junior Assistant and Computer Operator will be conducted from June 23 and June 21, respectively.

The notification with examination centre and admit card details will be released in due course of time.

Steps to check typing test schedule

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Click on “Advertisement Number - 25 - Written Examination under Examination / 2016 were found eligible...” and “Advertisement Number - 04 - Written Examination under Exam / 2019 were found eligible...” The notification will appear on the screen Check the typing test schedule Download and take a printout for future reference

The UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 1,186 positions of Junior Assistant for 21 departments in the state and 64 posts of Computer Operator.

