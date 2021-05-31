The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has released the results of Class 9 and 11 for the cancelled board exams. Students can check the result and download their scorecard/marksheet from the official website vimarsh.mp.gov.in.

To access the Class 9 and Class 11 result, students have to select the district, block, school and class.

Here’s direct link to MP Board Class 9, 11 Results.

Steps to check MP Class 9, 11 results 2021:

Visit official website vimarsh.mp.gov.in Click on the result link for Class 9, 11 Select district, block, school and class The result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

The Madhya Pradesh government had cancelled the Class 9 and 11 exams due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to NDTV, the results of Class 9 and 11 have been prepared on the basis of the students’ performances in the revision test held from November 20 to 28, 2020, and the half-yearly exams that were held between February 1 and 9 this year.

The Board has adopted the best-of-five model for accessing result through which students are declared pass if they qualify in five subjects and fail in one subject out of the total six subjects.

A maximum of 10 grace marks is awarded to those students who fail to obtain 33 per cent marks in more than one subject.

Moreover, an option to appear for the MP board Class 9 and Class 11 exams will also be provided to the students who are unable to obtain the minimum required marks in the final exams. In case a student who did not take the November 2020 or the February exam will also be given another opportunity to appear for the examination, once the pandemic situation improves.