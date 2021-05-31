Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has postponed the Motor Vehicle Inspector, Grade-II 2018 oral test along with Combined Engineering Services Examination counselling amid COVID-19 spike. Candidates shortlisted to appear for the test and counselling can check the official notification on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The Oral Test was scheduled to be conducted from June 8 to 11, 2021, at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai - 600 003.

“The Oral Test for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector, Grade-II included in the Tamil Nadu Transport Subordinate Service, 2013- 2018 scheduled to be held from 08.06.2021 to 11.06.2021 in the office of the TNPSC has been postponed due to the prevailing conditions caused by novel coronavirus. Rescheduled dates for the Oral Test to the above said post will be announced later,” read the notice.

The written examination was conducted on June 10, 2018, for 1328 candidates, of which, 226 have been shortlisted for the Certificate Verification/ Oral Test.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 110 vacancies.

