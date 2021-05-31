Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an official notice stating that the NTPC 2019 examinations has been put on hold due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. The recruitment process commenced in December 2020. The Phase 1 exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13.

Earlier, RRB conducted NTPC Phase 6 examinations from April 1 to 8, 2021.

As per the official notification, further scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic once again. Candidates are hereby informed that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases. The phase 1 exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13, phase 2 exams from January 16 to January 30, phase 3 exams from January 31 to February 12, phase 4 exams from February 15 till March 3, and the phase 5 exam from March 4 to 27.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.