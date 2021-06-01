Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has postponed the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Lineman, Clerk and others. As per the new schedule, the eligible candidates will now be able to apply for a total of 2,632 vacancies from June 10 onwards.

The registration process will take place on the official website pspcl.in till June 30. The last day to submit the application fee is July 5.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Vacancy Details

Revenue Accountant: 18

Clerk: 549

Junior Engineer/ Electrical: 75

Assistant Lineman (ALM): 1700

Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA): 290

Here’s the direct link to PSPCL’s detailed recruitment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicant must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years.

Educational qualification: Candidates are advised to refer to the recruitment notification.

Selection Procedure

PSPCL will conduct an online exam for all posts. Candidates will appear for a single-phase test for the post of RA, ALM and ASSA while those for Clerk and JE will appear for a two-phase exam: preliminary and main. The final merit list will be made based on these exams who wil be called for document verification.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 800 for all categories and Rs 500 for SC and PwD. Candidates who are eligible for more than one post need to deposit a separate fee and should apply separately. The last day to pay fee is July 2.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.