Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the online registrations for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can register on or before June 21 by 5.00 PM.

KEAM 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 24. As per the official notice, Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while Paper 2 (Mathematics) will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from July 14 onwards.

Candidates may check the prospectus here for more details.

Application Fee

Course(s) opted General SC ST Engineering only/ B.Pharm only/both 700 300 Nil Architecture only/ Medical & Allied only/both 500 200 Nil Both (a) & (b) 900 400 Nil

KEAM examination is conducted for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Allied Courses in Kerala.

Candidates who have passed Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects, and Chemistry as optional with at least 45 percent marks are eligible to apply, reports NDTV.

CEE conducts the examination at various centres including Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.

Steps to apply for KEAM 2021

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in Click on “KEAM 2021 – Online Application” Now click on “Registration” Read the detailed instructions and proceed After successful registration, log in to the portal and fill the application form Pay the application, upload required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

