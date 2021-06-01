The State Bank of India has released the pre-examination training material for the SBI Clerk Junior Associate preliminary exam 2021. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the training material from SBI career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Candidates need to enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth to login and access the exam training material.

Here’s direct link to SBI Clerk Pre-exam training material.

The training material has been released for all candidates except for those who applied for “Ladakh” and “Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive”, since the recruitment for these two areas has been kept in abeyance till further notice, read the official statement.

SBI Clerk prelims 2021 postponed

The SBI Clerk prelim exam 2021 was due to be conducted in June but has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held in June 2021 has been deferred till further notice,” read the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Earlier, the Preliminary exam was scheduled to be held in the month of June 2021 and Main Examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 31.

The application process commenced on April 27 and concluded on May 20, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 5000 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 18 different circles around the country.