The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the exam schedule of the 2020 Pharmacist and Radiographer recruitment exams. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the Commission’s website osssc.gov.in.

The written test for district cadre posts of Pharmacist and Radiographer will be held on July 4 (Sunday). The Pharmacist exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and the Radiographer exam will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The admit cards will be available on the OSSSC website 15 days before the date of the exam i.e. on June 19. Candidates will be able to download it using their registration/user ID and password.

Here’s OSSSC Pharmacist exam 2020 schedule.

Here’s OSSSC Radiographer exam 2020 schedule.

OSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 600 cadre posts of Pharmacists and 200 cadre posts of Radiographer on a contractual basis in various district establishments. The application process was conducted in January and February this year.