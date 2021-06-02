Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued tentative schedule/ re-schedule of examinations to be conducted from June 2021 onwards. Candidates can check the schedule for upcoming examinations on the official website ossc.gov.in.

As per the notice, Asst Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017, Combined Auditor-2016, Junior Assistant (G and R ), Industrial Promotion Officer-2019, Food Safety Officer-2019 and other examinations are scheduled to be conducted from June to August, 2021.

“The Commission has tentatively scheduled/re-scheduled the following examinations to be conducted during the month of June 2021 onwards. The schedules are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation,” read the official notice.

Name of the Post Type of Examination Tentative Date of Examination Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017

Computer Skill Test June 28 Combined Auditor-2016 Computer Skill Test June 29 Junior Assistant (G and Rent Dept and OSSC) Preliminary Examination July 6 Industrial Promotion Officer-2019 Main Written Examination July 8 Assistant Scientific Officer-2019 Main Written Examination July 14 Combined Police Service Examination-2018 Preliminary Examination July 16 Combined Police Service Examination-2017 Main Written Examination July 20 Junior Assistant Under ULB (Special Drive)-2019 Main Written Examination July 22 Junior Engineer (Civil)-2019 Main Written Examination July 28 Junior Engineer (Mechanical)-2019 Main Written Examination July 30 Food Safety Officer-2019 Main Written Examination August 3 Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician Main Written Examination August 5

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.