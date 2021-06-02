OSSC releases calendar for exams to be held from June 2021 onwards; check details here
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued tentative schedule/ re-schedule of examinations to be conducted from June 2021 onwards. Candidates can check the schedule for upcoming examinations on the official website ossc.gov.in.
As per the notice, Asst Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017, Combined Auditor-2016, Junior Assistant (G and R ), Industrial Promotion Officer-2019, Food Safety Officer-2019 and other examinations are scheduled to be conducted from June to August, 2021.
“The Commission has tentatively scheduled/re-scheduled the following examinations to be conducted during the month of June 2021 onwards. The schedules are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation,” read the official notice.
|Name of the Post
|Type of Examination
|Tentative Date of Examination
| Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017
|Computer Skill Test
|June 28
|Combined Auditor-2016
|Computer Skill Test
|June 29
|Junior Assistant (G and Rent Dept and OSSC)
|Preliminary Examination
|July 6
|Industrial Promotion Officer-2019
|Main Written Examination
|July 8
|Assistant Scientific Officer-2019
|Main Written Examination
|July 14
|Combined Police Service Examination-2018
|Preliminary Examination
|July 16
|Combined Police Service Examination-2017
|Main Written Examination
|July 20
|Junior Assistant Under ULB (Special Drive)-2019
|Main Written Examination
|July 22
|Junior Engineer (Civil)-2019
|Main Written Examination
|July 28
|Junior Engineer (Mechanical)-2019
|Main Written Examination
|July 30
|Food Safety Officer-2019
|Main Written Examination
|August 3
|Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician
|Main Written Examination
|August 5
