The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the official website for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021 undergraduate exam. The NEET UG 2021 will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021 for admission to medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS.

The official website of NEET UG 2021 is - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates for the exam on the website.

The entrance exam will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode. The official notification for NEET UG 2021 is yet to be released. The application process will commence following the issuance of the notification.

In March, NTA said the Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available when the submission of the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts.

To be eligible for NEET UG 2021, a candidate must have completed Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exam from a recognized board of India with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as mandatory subjects. However, as the Central board CBSE and various state boards have cancelled the Class 12 board exams this year, NTA is expected to make appropriate changes in the criteria.