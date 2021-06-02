The Department of School Education, Punjab has released the recruitment examination schedule for the post of Mater Cadre. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com.

As per the official notification, the examinations will be conducted for various subjects on June 20 and 21. The admit card will soon be released on the official website, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Exam Schedule Subject Date of Examination Time English June 20 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM Math June 20 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM Science June 21 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2392 vacancies, of which, 899 are for English (Master Cadre Border Area), 595 for Math (Master Cadre Backlog), 518 Science (Master Cadre Backlog), 380 for English (Master Cadre Backlog).

