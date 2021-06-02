The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the exam schedule for the 2019 Surveyor, Junior Estimator/ Draughtsman recruitment exam. Candidates who applied for the post can check the exam schedule at the official website apssb.nic.in.

APSSB will conduct the Junior Estimator/ Draughtsman (Grade 3) exam on July 17 and Surveyor exam on July 18. Both the exam will be of 3-hour duration from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their e-admit card from the APSSB website between June 18 (11.00 AM) and July 16 (3.00 PM). Admit cards could be accessed by logging into the website.

Here’s APSSB Surveyor, Draughtsman exam 2019 schedule.

APSSB had invited online applications from eligible candidates in January-February 2020 for recruitment to 23 posts of Junior Estimator/ Draughtsman and 8 of Surveyor.

The written exams will be conducted in an objective-type MCQ format. Candidates who qualify for the exam will appear for the document verification rund.