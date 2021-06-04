Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has notified the reopening of application window for over a thousand vacancies of Assistant Engineers, Accounts Officers, Personnel Officers, Junior Chemists, and Informatics Assistants in various state energy companies on its official website.

The online application process will commence on June 7 (10.00 AM) at energy.rajasthan.gov.in and conclude on June 21 (5.00 PM).

Earlier, the registrations started on February 24 and conclude on March 16.

“Pursuant with certain amendments regarding relaxation allowed to “Economically Weaker Section” candidates in Age and Fee Corrigendums have been issued. Accordingly, online applications are invited from those candidates who have not applied as yet,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1075 vacancies, out of which, 946 vacancies are for Junior Engineer-I, 46 for Informatics Assistant, 39 for Assistant Engineer, 27 for Junior Chemist, 11 for Accounts Officers, and 6 for Personnel Officers.

Candidates can check the detailed advertisements describing terms and conditions, eligibility criteria viz. age, requisite educational qualification and admissible relaxations, salary, procedure of filling-up online application, selection procedure, etc., at the links given below.

Here’s direct link to RVUNL Recruitment 2021 notification.

Detailed Advertisement for the posts of Accounts Officer and Personnel Officer.

Detailed Advertisement for the post of Assistant Engineer.

Detailed Advertisement for the posts of Junior Engineer-I, Junior Chemist and Informatics Assistant.

Application Fee

The application fee for all posts is Rs 1,600 for general category and Rs 1,400 for reserved categories.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.