Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started the online application process for recruitment to more than 5000 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The registration process will conclude on July 3.

The examination schedule will be intimated in due course of time.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5802 vacancies for various subjects including Bengali, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, Punjabi. Interested applicants are advised to read the detailed advertisement from the official website.

Vacancy Details

TGT (Bengali) Female - 1

TGT (English) Male - 1029

TGT (English) Female - 961

TGT (Urdu) Male - 349

TGT (Urdu) Female - 571

TGT (Sanskrit) Male - 866

TGT (Sanskrit) Female - 1159

TGT (Punjabi) Male - 382

TGT (Punjabi) Female - 492

Candidates below the age of 32 years are eligible to apply for the vacancies. “The contractual employees working against teaching posts will be eligible for one time relaxation in upper age limit up to maximum period of 5 years,” read the notice.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as examination fees. Women/SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

Steps to apply for TGT vacancies

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the, “LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION REGISTRATION SYSTEM (OARS)” On the new webpage, click on ‘New Registration’ Register and proceed with the application for desired post Pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Selection Process

DSSSB will select candidates through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test.

