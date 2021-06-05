The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various Departments. The application process will commence on June 20 and conclude on July 27. Interested candidates can apply at website ssbjk.org.in.

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 350.

Vacancy details

Forest, Ecology and Environment Department: 280

280 General Administration Department: 200

200 Health & Medical Education Department: 4

4 Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs: 19

The age limit of Open Merit is 40 years while there are relaxations for reserved categories. Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement available on the website jkssb.nic.in to read more on eligibility criteria, vacancy details, selection procedure, etc.

Here’s JKSSB recruitment Advertisement No 03 of 2021.

Selections will be done on the basis of a competitive exam which will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. Marks scored by candidates in written test will be normalized if required, to determine final merit and cut-off marks, JKSSB said.