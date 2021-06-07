Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the revised document verification schedule for 2016 Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer. Candidates who have qualified the typing test held in February are eligible to appear for the document verification round. The application form and required documents have been made available on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the document verification is scheduled to be conducted from June 28 to 30 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

Earlier, the document verification was scheduled to be held from April 22 to 24 which was postponed due to the worsening COVID-19 situation.

According to UPPSC, 4881 candidates had participated in the recruitment exam for a total of 303 vacant posts. Of these, 260 candidates were provisionally shortlisted by the Commission for DV round. The remaining 43 vacancies couldn’t be filled due to the unavailability of suitable candidates. Hence UPPSC will carry forward these vacancies.

UPPSC RO/ARO Preliminary examination was conducted on September 20, 2020, and the Mains examination was conducted on December 22, 23, 2020. A total of 5754 candidates appeared for the Mains examination.

