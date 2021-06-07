Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview and document verification (DV) schedule for the post of Assistant Professor Chemistry. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the Assistant Professor interview/DV round can check the schedule on the CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the interview is schedule to be conducted from June 22 to 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

A total of 247 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview/DV round against 150 notified vacancies.

Steps to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on, “NOTIFICATION FOR INTERVIEW OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR EXAM-2019 (CHEMISTRY) (04-06-2021)” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download for future reference

Candidates are required to bring essential documents including interview call letter, application form, educational certificates and others.

The written examination was conducted on November 5, 2020, and the result for the same was released on January 23, 2021.