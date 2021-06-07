The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has once again extended the closure of special window by 15 days to facilitate male applicants to indicate their choice of post(s) and preference among the posts in the application form for the post of Sub-Inspector in WBP - 2020 already submitted by them. Applicants will now be able to submit their preferences by June 22. The earlier deadline was June 7.

Applicants who have not yet submitted their option are advised to do the same positively during the extended period of the special window, read the notification.

The allocation of posts in respect of the applicants who do not submit their choice of post(s) [and preference] will be decided by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board on the basis of their performance in the Final Combined Competitive Examination, Personality Test and record of Physical Measurement.

Here’s the direct link to the notification

Candidates must access their earlier submitted Application Form by clicking the link given on the official website and keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth which was entered during submission of Application Form.

The choice of posts shall be deemed to be final and shall be taken into consideration for the purpose of recommendation for appointment.

Online applications were invited earlier this year for the recruitment of 753 SIs in the Unarmed Branch and 185 SI in the Armed Branch.