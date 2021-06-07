Assam-based Dibrugarh University has released the exam timetable of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses due to be held in June. Students can check and download the exam date sheets at the official University website dibru.ac.in.

The Dibrugarh University odd end-semester exams 2021 will be held in an open book exam (OBE) format from June 14. Candidates will be allowed to sit in/write the OBE from their home and have to complete answering the questions of the exams and upload a soft copy within the stipulated time.

The duration of all exams of all courses shall be of 90 minutes. Students are advised to read the OBE exam standard operating procedure (SOP) in detail, which is available on the official website.

Here’s Dibrugarh University odd semester exams timetable.

Here’s Dibrugarh University OBE exam SOP.

Dibrugarh University had announced the postponement of postgraduate and undergraduate exams due in the month of April amid the coronavirus crisis. All PG (both traditional and professional) and UG professional exams to be held from April 21 were deferred.