Amrita Vishwa Visdyapeetham has commenced the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering or AEEE 2021 phase 2 slot booking at its official website. Candidates can book their exam slots at amrita.edu till June 9 (5.00 PM).

The AEEE 2021 exams are being conducted in three phases. The Phase 2 examinations will be conducted from June 11 to 14 in the computer-based remote proctored mode. The slot timings for AEEE 2021 Phase 2 Exam are 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM. The admit cards for the Phase 2 exams will be available after candidates complete the slot booking process.

Candidates must note that the selections of slots for the AEEE 2021 exams will be on a first come first serve basis and the candidates are required to complete the slot booking process as early as possible.

Steps to slot booking for AEEE 2021 Phase 2 exam: