Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview and document verification (DV) schedule for the post of Assistant Professor Commerce. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the Assistant Professor interview/DV round can check the schedule on the CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the interview is schedule to be conducted from June 29 to July 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Candidates are required to bring essential documents including interview call letter, application form, educational certificates and others.

A total of 378 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview/DV round against 184 notified vacancies.

The written recruitment examination was conducted on November 5 and 7, 2020, and the result was released on January 19, 2021.

