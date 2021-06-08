The University of Calicut has issued the revised exam timetable for undergraduate semester exams that were earlier postponed/cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams include those of BA, BSc, BCom and other UG courses.

The revised timetable for the examinations of Second Semester (UG - CBCSS & CUCBCSS) Regular / Supplementary / Improvement Examinations April 2020 for the candidates of Affiliated Colleges, SDE / Private Registration is available on the official website uoc.ac.in.

The exams were originally scheduled to be held in February. Now, the exams will be held on June 28 and 29 from 1.30 PM - 4.30 PM (for Regular candidates) and 1.30 PM - 4.45 PM (for SDE / Private Registration candidates).

Here’s Calicut University revised UG semester exam schedule.