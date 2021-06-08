State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin the online registration process today, June 8, for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT-CET 2021. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the official website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org till July 7.

In a tweet on Tuesday, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said: “Online registration for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for first-year Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from 08/06/2021 to 07/07/2021.”

For other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, details of the MHT CET 2021 exam will be announced separately, Samant added.

A note on the website says the MHT-CET Application Form will be available for filling after 8.30 PM. The official notification and information brochure for MHT CET 2021 will also be released which will contain the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, application process and other information. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before proceeding with the application process.

MHT CET is held for three papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). Each carries 100 marks in form of multiple choice questions.