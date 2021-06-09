Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a revised tentative exam calendar of computer-based test/skill test/written exams to be held for various departments.

The exams include posts that are advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06, 07 of 2020 and 01 and 02 of 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

As per the notification, the recruitment exams will begin in mid October, 2021, and conclude by fourth week of March, 2022. A total of 883 candidates are expected to appear for recruitment examinations.

Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to begin in mid-July and go on till the second week of November.

Here’s the direct link to the revised exam schedule.

The schedule of examination is tentative and subject to the guidelines of the UT Government which shall be in vogue at the relevant point of time or any other instruction that may be issued relating to COVID-19 pandemic, reads the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.