Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) or Pre D.El.Ed 2021 registrations have been started on the official website predeled.com today i.e., June 9. Interested candidates can apply online till July 10.

The last date to pay the applicable fee is July 12.

Taking to Twitter, Dept of Education, Rajasthan said, “State government’s important decision for lakhs of candidates who are waiting to become teachers in elementary education. For admissions to two year training course of Pre D.El.Ed candidates will be able to apply from June 9. The last date has been fixed as July 10.”

प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा में अध्यापक बनने के लिए इन्तजार कर रहे लाखों आशार्थियों के लिए राज्य सरकार का महत्वपूर्ण फैसला। द्विवर्षीय अध्यापक शिक्षा पाठ्यक्रम, डी.एल.एड. में प्रवेश हेतु प्री डी.एल.एड. परीक्षा, 2021 के लिए 9 जून से आशार्थी आवेदन कर सकेंगे अंतिम तिथि 10 जुलाई निश्चित की गई। pic.twitter.com/DpVAQi5rFv — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) June 7, 2021

Steps to register for Pre D.EI.Ed 2021

Visit the official website predeled.com On the homepage, click on the registration link Once registered, log in and proceed with application form Pay the applicable fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The applicants must not be more than the age of 28 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: Candidate must have passed Class 12 or equivalent exam with at least 50 percent marks, reports News18. More details in notice.

Application Fee

The application fee (General/ Sanskrit) for Rajasthan Pre-DElEd 2021 is Rs 400. Rs 450 is applicable for both the courses.

