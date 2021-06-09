The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has allowed candidates to change exam centres for the upcoming CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams in view of the coronavirus crisis. Students who want to change their ICAI CA exam city centres can do so on the ICAI website icaiexam.icai.org till June 11.

The ICAI CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exams were deferred due to the worsening Covid-19 crisis. The exams will now be held between July 5 and 20 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest to mitigate the anxiety and hardships of the students concerned, it has been decided to re-open the online change in examination city for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May / July 2021 from June 9 (10 am) to June 11, 2021,” said ICAI in a notice.

“Candidates of Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final (Old and New Scheme), and Post Qualification Course Examination i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT -AT) seeking change of examination city can avail this online facility available at icaiexam.icai.org w.e.f. June 9 (10 am) to June 11, 2021,” it further added.

Students have to login using their user ID and password to the ICAI website to make changes in their exam centre.

Here’s direct link to change ICAI CA exam centre.

CA Intermediate – Under Old Scheme

Group-I: 6th, 8th, 10th & 12th July 2021

Group-II: 14th, 16th & 18th July 2021

CA Intermediate – Under New Scheme

Group-I: 6th, 8th, 10th & 12th July 2021

Group-II: 14th, 16th, 18th & 20th July 2021

CA Final – Under Old Scheme

Group –I: 5th, 7th, 9th & 11th July 2021

Group -II: 13th, 15th, 17th & 19th July 2021

CA Final – Under New Scheme

Group-I: 5th, 7th, 9th & 11th July 2021

Group -II: 13th, 15th, 17th & 19th July 2021

Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Exam

Modules I to IV: 5th, 7th, 9th & 11th July 2021

International Taxation – Assessment Test

5th & 7th July 2021

Here’s ICAI CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exam new schedule.