The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has resumed the admission process and issued the revised schedule for registration and declaration of admission lists. The revised schedule is available at the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The KVS admission process for the session 2021-22 started in the fourth week of March 2021. However, due to an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, the declaration of lists for admission was postponed.

As per the new schedule, the first provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates will be released on June 23, followed by the publication of the second and third list on June 30 and July 5 respectively (if seats remain vacant).

The last date of admission for all classes except Class 11 is August 31. For Class 11, the last day for admission is 30 days from the date of declaration of Class 10 results by CBSE.

Here’s KVS admissions 2021 revised schedule.

“List of children registered, list to eligible children, category-wise list of provisionally selected children, waiting list and subsequent lists to be compulsorily displayed on the website of the Kendriya Vidyalayas concerned, in addition to display on School’s NoticeBoard,” the KVS notice said.

“If any of the dates happens to be a public holiday the next working day shall be treated as opening/closing dates,” it adds.