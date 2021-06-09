The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the interview round for the Civil Services Exam 2020 in the months of August and September. The Commission has released the schedule for personality test of Civil Services Exam 2020 on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, UPSC had to postpone the interview round for the exam which was scheduled to be held from April 26.

After reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to commence the Civil Services 2020 personality test from August 2. The e-call letters of Personality Tests of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s website upsconline.nic.in.

No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained, UPSC said in its notice.

Here’s UPSC Civil Services 2020 interview schedule.

In total, 2,046 candidates will appear for the interview round for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). The interview round will continue till September 22.

The UPSC interview schedule contains the roll number of the candidate and the date and session of his/her personality test.

The Commission had declared the Civil Services (Main) Exam 2020 result on March 23. The exams were conducted from January 8 to 17. Candidates who qualified the exam are eligible for the interview round.