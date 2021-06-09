The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to re-open the online window for submission of a request for change of Exam Centre for the CS June 2021 exams. The CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams will be held from August 10 to 20.

All students enrolled for June 2021 exam session can make changes to their exam centre from 00.01 AM on June 10 to 11.59 PM on Saturday, June 12 through the official website icsi.edu. Students are advised to make use of this opportunity being granted as a special case, said ICSI in a statement.

Here’s ICSI CS exam notice.

CS exams in August

ICSI will conduct the CS Foundation exams in a computer-based mode. On the other hand, some exams of CS Executive and Professional courses will be held in OMR format.

The Foundation exam will be held in various batches from 9.30 AM to 6.30 PM. While Executive and Professional exam will be conducted between 10.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

In its notice, ICSI said it will reserve the dates August 21, 22, 23 and 24 to meet any exigency.

Exam dates

CS Foundation programme: August 13 and 14.

August 13 and 14. CS Executive Programme: Old Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17; New Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18.

Old Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17; New Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18. CS Professional Programme: Both Old and New Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18 and 20.

The Institute had to postpone the CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program Exams due to be held in June 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.