The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the final result for the Bachelor of Design admissions 2021. Candidates who appeared for the NIFT B.Design admissions exam 2021 can check their results on the official website nift.ac.in.

Here’s direct link to check NIFT B.Design admissions 2021 result.

Steps to check NIFT B.Design admissions 2021 result: