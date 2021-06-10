NIFT B.Design admissions 2021 final result announced; here’s direct link
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the final result for the Bachelor of Design admissions 2021. Candidates who appeared for the NIFT B.Design admissions exam 2021 can check their results on the official website nift.ac.in.
Here’s direct link to check NIFT B.Design admissions 2021 result.
Steps to check NIFT B.Design admissions 2021 result:
- Visit official website nift.ac.in
- Click on ‘Final Result of Bachelor of Design admissions 2021’
- Enter Roll No, application no and date of birth
- The result will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.