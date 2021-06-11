Bank Note Press, Dewas will close the online application process for recruitment of Junior Technicians, Office Assistants and Supervisors today, June 11. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

BNP Dewas aims to fill up to 135 posts and has invited applications from graduates, diploma holders, and ITI certificate holders.

A written exam/ stenography and typing skill test will be held for the selection of candidates which is tentatively scheduled in the month of July-August.

Bank Note Press is a unit of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) and is tasked to print world-class high-quality banknotes of different denominations.

BNP Vacancy details Post Vacancies Upper age limit Junior Technician (Ink Factory) 60 25 years Junior Technician (Printing) 23 25 years Junior Technician (Electrician/ IT) 15 25 years Junior Technician (Mechanical/AC) 15 25 years Junior Office Assistant 15 28 years Secretarial Assistant 1 28 years Junior Office Assistant 3 28 years Supervisor (Information Technology) 1 30 years Supervisor (Ink Factory) 1 30 years Welfare Officer 1 30 years

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment advertisement to determine eligibility criteria.

Here’s BNP Bewas recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

Registration charges of Rs 600 for candidates belonging to UR/ OBC/ EWS category and Intimation charges of Rs 200 for candidates belonging to SC / ST category for each post is applicable.

Steps to apply for BNP Dewas recruitment 2021

Visit official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com Go to ‘Career’ section and click on the apply link Click on ‘new registration’ and register using personal details Fill application form, upload documents Pay application fee and submit form Download copy of application form and take printout

Here’s direct link to apply for BNP Dewas recruitment 2021.

Selection Procedure

The selection for the posts will be done through examination which will be conducted online and will be of objective type. For certain posts, a Stenography Test and Typing Skill Test will be conducted before. More details in the notification.