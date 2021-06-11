Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Lineman, Clerk and others. Eligible and interested candidates can join the registration process on the official website pspcl.in till June 30. The last day to submit the application fee is July 5.

Vacancy Details

Revenue Accountant: 18

Clerk: 549

Junior Engineer/ Electrical: 75

Assistant Lineman (ALM): 1700

Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA): 290

Here’s PSPCL Clerk recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicant must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years.

Educational qualification: Candidates are advised to refer to the recruitment notification.

Selection Procedure

PSPCL will conduct an online exam for all posts. Candidates will appear for a single-phase test for the post of RA, ALM and ASSA while those for Clerk and JE will appear for a two-phase exam: preliminary and main. The final merit list will be made based on these exams who wil be called for document verification.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 800 for all categories and Rs 500 for SC and PwD. Candidates who are eligible for more than one post need to deposit a separate fee and should apply separately. The last day to pay fee is July 2.

Steps to apply for PSPCL recruitment 2021:

Visit official website pspcl.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ section and click on the advertisement link Click on the apply link, read instructions and proceed Create profile, fill application form, upload documents Pay application fee and submit form Download application form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for PSPCL recruitment 2021.