Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a short notification announcing the State and Subordinate Services 2018 interview schedule. Candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round can check the schedule and download their call letters from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 1041 candidates will appear for the interview round schedule to be conducted from June 21 to July 13, 2021.

The applicants are required to bring two copies of Detailed Application Form, Attestation Form and other documents during the interview process.

Steps to download RPSC interview call letter

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “10/06/2021 - Interview Letter for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2018” under News and Events section Key in your Roll Number, Date Of Birth and Security Pin Download the call letter and take a printout for future reference

