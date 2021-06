Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has extended the deadine for online application for 37th Maharashtra State Eligibility Test or MH SET 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in till June 17 without late fee and June 25 with late fee.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic situation some students failed to apply online. Previously the date for applying online application was 17th May, 2021 to 10th June, 2021. Now the date for filling online application form without late fee is extended from 11th June, 2021 to 17th June, 2021 and with late fee Rs.500/- is extended from 18th June, 2021 to 25th June, 2021,” SPPU said. Moreover, online applications can be edited between June 26 and 30.

Here’s MH SET 2021 application deadline extension notice.

The SET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra and Goa.

MH SET 2021 will be held on September 26 at 14 centres in Maharashtra and one in Goa. The exam will be conducted on 32 subjects. SPPU will be administering the exam.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have a Master’s Degree recognized by University Grants Commission in a subject of SET with at least 55% marks (without gracing or rounding off).

Here’s MH SET 2021 official notification.

Exam Fee

An online examination fee of Rs 800 is applicable for general category and Rs 650 for reserved ones.

Steps to apply for MH SET 2021:

Visit official website setexam.unipune.ac.in Click on the apply link for MH SET 2021 Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete registration Fill application form, select subject, upload documents Pay exam fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for MH SET 2021.

Examination Scheme

The MH SET will be conducted offline in Objective Mode. The test will consist of two papers.

Both the papers will consist of only objective-type questions and will be held on the day of examination in two separate sessions without break.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification for MH SET 2021 available on the given website.