Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has today i.e., June 11 announced the Class 10th result on the official website. Secondary or Class 10 students can check and download their results from BSEH/ HBSE’s official website bseh.org.in.

The result has been prepared on the basis of the internal assessments. The students who are unsatisfied with their result can appear for the Class 10th examination later. As per a report by NDTV, the Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had earlier said that the result of Class 10th students will be declared by June 15.

Earlier, the Class 10th or Secondary examinations were scheduled to be conducted from April 22 to May 12 which later was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 318373 students were awaiting the results, out of which 1,74,956 were boys and 1,43,417 were girls, reports JAGRAN josh. In 2020, around 3.71 lakh students had appeared for the exam and 64.59 percent students had passed the examination.

Steps to check Haryana BSEH Class 10 result:

Visit the official website bseh.org.in Click on the link ‘Secondary Examination Result April-2021’ Enter roll number an captcha to search result The marks will be displayed in scorecard Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check Haryana BSEH Class 10 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.