National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has notified various vacancies for the post of Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Accountant. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on Nation Board of Examinations’ official website natboard.edu.in from July 15 (9.00 AM) onwards.

The last date to submit the online application form is August 14, 2021. The online examination (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 2021.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 42 vacancies, of which, 8 vacancies are for the post of Senior Assistant, 30 for Junior Assistant, and 4 for Junior Accountant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 27 years as on the closing date of the registration process.

Educational Qualification

Senior Assistant: The applicant must hold a graduation degree from recognised University/Board.

Junior Assistant: The candidates should have passed Senior Secondary Examination from a recognised Board/University. Proficiency in use of Computers and Basic Software packages such as Windows/Network Operating System/LAN Architecture is required.

Junior Accountant: Bachelor Degree with Maths or Statics or a Degree in Commerce from a recognise University. Three Years' experience in dealing with Accounts in some Govt. institutions with knowledge of computer based accounting is desired.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1500+18% GST. Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of two stage examination. Stage I will be a Computer Based Test with maximum marks of 200. Stage II examination will be based on Computer Knowledge and skill test of total 100 marks.

