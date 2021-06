The Consortium of National Law Universities will conclude the online application process today for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can register for the exam at the CNLU’s official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2021 exam which was scheduled to held on June 13 was postponed due to coronavirus crisis.

An online application fee of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,500 is applicable for open and reserved category candidates respectively.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B.Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B.Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in the LLB course and 742 seats in the LLM course.

Eligibility

Students who have appeared for Class 12 final examinations in 2020 or will appear for the board examinations in 2021 are eligible to apply for the law entrance test. Candidates are required to score 45% marks or its equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. For SC and ST candidates, the required mark is 40%.

For LLM admission through CLAT 2021 PG, candidates are required to have an LLB degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade. A 5% relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.

Information regarding the details of intake, reservation policies and the courses offered along with the fee structures of various participating National Law Universities is available in the Information Brochure which can be accessed from the official website of CLAT and also from the websites of the participating NLUs. The candidates are, therefore, advised to thoroughly go through the rules, policies and fee structure of the participating NLUs before filling in the application form for UG courses.

Read General Instructions for CLAT 2021 here.

Read UG-CLAT 2021 Syllabus here.

Read PG-CLAT 2021 Syllabus here.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2021:

Visit CNLU website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Go to ‘CLAT 2021’ tab and ‘Register’ Fill application form, upload documents Pay application fee and submit form Download form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for CLAT 2021.