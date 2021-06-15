The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will conclude the online registration process today for the UP Joint Entrance Examination or UPJEE 2021 on its official website. Aspirants can fill and submit their online application forms at the official website jeecup.nic.in.

UPJEE is conducted for candidates seeking admission at polytechnic institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education, UP.

The exam was due to be held from June 15 to 20 as per the original schedule but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. The result/score of UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 for all candidates will be declared within 10 days of the examination. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in the exam along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling – 2021.

There is not any upper age bar but candidates must attain a minimum of 14 years on July 1, 2021 to be eligible for UPJEE. Group-wise eligibility and subject-wise question percentage for UPJEE 2021 is available at the ‘Information brochure.

Application fee

General/OBC: Rs 300 per application form + bank charges.

SC/ST: Rs 200 per application form + bank charges.

Here is the UPJEE 2021 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for UPJEE Polytechnic 2021: