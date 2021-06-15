Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has notified various posts of Medical Officer on its official website mppsc.nic.in. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for a total of 576 vacancies of Medical Officer from June 24 (12.00 PM) onwards at mponline.gov.in, mppsc.nic.in or mppsc.com.

The last date to fill up the application form is July 23. Applicants are required to sent their completely filled online application form along with supporting documents to the Commission by August 5.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: June 24

Last date to submit the online application: July 23

Last date to submit the hard copy of the application: August 5

Opening of application correction window: J uly 1

Closing date of application correction window: July 25

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold an MBBS degree from a recognized University. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from other states and general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500 whereas SC/ST/OBC/PwD will have to pay Rs 250.

Selection Process

As per the official notification, the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the interview. The The interview will carry a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying degree, reports NDTV.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.