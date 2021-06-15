The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the online registration process for direct recruitment of Male Constables in the Commando Wing (Group C) of the Police department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website hssc.gov.in till June 29.

HSSC has notified a total of 520 vacancies of Male Constables. The Commission has uploaded the recruitment notification on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying. The online application can be filled up using the URL address: http://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-21 years for all categories as on June 1, 2021.

Educational Qualifications: i) The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education Board/Institution for all the categories; ii) Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher education.

Here’s HSSC Male Constable recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection procedure

HSSC will recruit candidates based on physical measurement test (PMT), physical screening tests (PST) and a written exam. Candidates having chest measurement less than 83 CM and height less than 175 CM would not be qualified for PST and written exam. Shortlisted candidates from the exam will be called for document verification.

Application fee

General: Rs 100.

SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana state only: Rs 25

Steps to apply for HSSC Male Constable recruitment 2021: