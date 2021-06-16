Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified 456 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector (Male/Female). The online application process for the same will start from June 19 on HSSC’s official website hssc.gov.in.

The last date to submit the online application and deposit the fee is July 2 and 6, respectively. Thereafter the application link will be disabled.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up to 465 vacancies, of which, 400 vacancies are for the post of Sub inspector (Male) and 65 for Sub Inspector (Female) of Group C of Police department.

The applicants must be between the age of 21-27 years as on June 1, 2021. Age relaxation applicable to reserved category.

To apply for the vacancies, applicants should have a graduation degree from a recognised university or its equivalent. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher

Application Fee

The male and female applicants from general category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 150 and Rs 75, respectively. The applicable fee for male SC/BC/EWS candidates and female SC/BC/EWS candidates is Rs 35 and Rs 18. Ex serviceman of Haryana are exempted from paying the fee.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Selection Procedure

All candidates shall have to undergo a Knowledge Test of eighty (80) marks comprising of objective type, multiple choice questions followed by Physical Screening Test, which would be only qualifying in nature. The candidates who have qualified the Physical Screening Test shall have to undergo Physical Measurement Test, read the notification.

Physical Measurement Height Chest Male 170 Centimetre General Category 83 Centimetre un-expanded minimum with expansion of 04 Centimetre (minimum) onwards. 168 Centimetre for eligible reserve Categories as per latest Government Reservation Policy applicable at the time of Advertisement/Corrigendum as the case may be. 81 Centimetre un-expanded minimum with expansion of 04 Centimetre (minimum) onwards for eligible reserve Categories as per latest Government Reservation Policy applicable at the time of Advertisement/Corrigendum as the case may be. Female 158 Centimetre General Category — 156 Centimetre for eligible reserve Categories as per latest Government Reservation Policy applicable at the time of Advertisement/Corrigendum as the case may be.



—

As per the official notice, the Commission has provided the online application link i.e., http://adv3/2021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx to be used for filling up the form. The link shall be active from June 19.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.