State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has notified the extension of application deadline for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. Eligible candidates can now apply on the official website polycetts.nic.in till June 18 without late fee.

The last date for online registration with late fee of Rs 100 and Rs 300 is from June 13 to 20 and June 15 to 22, respectively.

The date of the examination will be intimated by the Board later.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana will conduct the TS POLYCET 2021 for candidates seeking admission to all Diploma Courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnic colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-22.

The TS POLYCET 2021 exam will be of 2 Hrs 30 Minutes duration consisting of only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology of Class 10 (SSC) Exam. The result will be declared in 10 days, following which the counseling process will start based on the merit lists.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed SSC (Class 10) or its equivalent exam recognised by the Telangana Board are eligible to apply for TS POLYCET 2021. The candidates who have compartmentally passed or appearing for SSC-2021 are also eligible to apply.

Application Fee

An online application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for all categories, except SC/ST will pay Rs 250.

