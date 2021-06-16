Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has released the interview schedule for recruitment to the post of Principal. A total of 610 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification and interview round.

As per official notice, the DV is scheduled to be conducted from June 21 to July 16 and the interview round will be held from July 7 to 24, 2021.

The applicants are required to bring their educational certificates, Teaching Experience, certificate of impact factor and others. The reporting time is 10.30 AM. Candidates will be informed regarding the same on their registered numbers via SMS. Candidates may check the official notice for more details.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download interview schedule

Visit the official website site.uphesc.org Click on “Notice regarding the interview schedule for the post of Principal from 07 July, 2021 to 24 July, 2021...” under Notice Board section The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule

Here’s the direct link to check the interview schedule.

Earlier, the interview was scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to 13.

Meanwhile, UPHESC has postponed the Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2021 amid the coronavirus crisis. New dates for the exam will be announced later on site.uphesc.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 49 different subjects. The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the Commission.

