The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Mains) exam 2018 counselling schedule. Qualified candidates can check the same on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC will conduct the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Mains) exam 2018 counselling from June 23 to July 28. The counselling will involve the document verification process.

The call letter will be released on the official website on June 19 and candidates have to appear for counselling on the date, time and venue as mentioned in the letter.

Here’s RPSC Asst Engineer Exam 2018 counselling notice.

The Mains examination was conducted from December 3 to December 5, 2019. The result was declared on March 4.

A total of 2164 candidates have been declared qualified for the counselling round, of which, 1961 candidates are from Civil, 192 from Mechanical/ Electrical, and 11 from Panchayati Raj.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 916 vacancies under the RPSC Engineering Services examination 2018.