Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will conclude the online application process for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or APSSB CHSL 2021. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online for the exam on the official website apssb.nic.in till 3.00 PM today.

APSSB has notified a total of 179 Grade C posts in various state government departments for which the recruitment will be done through the CHSL 2021 exam. The tentative examination date is August 1, 2021.

Vacancy Details

Lower Divisional Clerk or LDC (District Establishment): 51

51 LDC: 79

79 Data Entry Operator: 17

17 Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr): 11

11 Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator: 9

9 Junior Secretariat Assistant: 8

8 Laboratory Assistant: 1

Here’s APSSB CHSL 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 32 years.

Educational Qualification:

LDC (District Establishment) and Data Entry Operator : Class 12th pass with min 6 months diploma in computer applications. The applicants should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute.

Class 12th pass with min 6 months diploma in computer applications. The applicants should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute. Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator: Class 12th passed with 1 years diploma course in computer science.

Class 12th passed with 1 years diploma course in computer science. Laboratory Assistant: Class 12th passed in science stream. The applicants should hold a certificate in Lab Asst.

Class 12th passed in science stream. The applicants should hold a certificate in Lab Asst. Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr): Class 12th passed from a recognised board/ institution.

Class 12th passed from a recognised board/ institution. Junior Secretariat Assistant: The candidates should have passed class 12th from a recognised board. The applicants should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute.

Application Fee

The APST candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from General category.

Steps to apply for APSSB CHSL 2021

Visit official website apssb.nic.in Go to ‘Apply’ tab and click on ‘apply online’ for CHSL 2021 Register using personal and contact details Select desired post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for APSSB CHSL 2021.