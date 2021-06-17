Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postpone the interview and certificate verification round for Group-I Services 2018. Candidates who have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round can check the notice on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The interview/ certificate verification was slated to commence on June 17 from 10.00 AM to 5.30 PM on all working day i.e., Monday to Friday, till July 9.

“It is hereby informed that the Group-I Interviews (Notification No.27/2018, dt: 31.12.2018) scheduled to be held from 17.06.2021 to 09.07.2021 are postponed for a period of four weeks in the light of directions and instructions issued by the Hon’ble AP High Court. Revised Interview dates will be announced later,” APPSC said in its notice. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

Here’s APPSC 2018 Group 1 Services interview postponement notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 167 vacancies.

Earlier, Commission had released the Mains result in which 326 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the interview round.