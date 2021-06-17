The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the exam schedule for various posts advertised against Advt. No. 15/2019. Candidates registered to appear for the exam can check and download the schedule from HSSC’s official website hssc.gov.in.

The OMR-based written exams will be held on July 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25 in both morning and evening sessions. The examination for the posts will comprise of 90 multiple choice question of 90 minutes duration.

The candidates can download the admit cards from the HSSC website from July 11 onwards. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same strictly.

Here’s HSSC Advt. No. 15/2019 recruitment exam schedule.

HSSC will conduct the exam for the posts of Dental Hygienist, Ophthalmic Assistant, T.B.Health Visitor, Radiographer/ Ultrasound Technician, Welfare Organiser, Operation Theatre Assistant, Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA), Laboratory Technician, Divisional/ Revenue Accountant, Staff Nurse and MPHW (Female).

Over 4,000 vacancies of these posts in the Health Department, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dept, Rajya Sainik Board, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Employees State Insurance Health Care Dept were notified by HSSC in 2019.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment based on Written Exam (90 ma 2. Socio-Economic criteria and experience 10