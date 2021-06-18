Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the document verification (DV) schedule for the post of Clerical Cadre (CRP-X). The verification is scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 5 at various locations. Candidates are required to appear at 10.00 AM.

Call letters are being sent through speed post.

A total of 1193 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the submission of documents. “The schedule for document submission of the remaining candidates/ states will be declared in due course of time,” reads the notification.

As per the official instructions, candidates should present all the required documents including photo and address identify proof, caste certificate, income and asset certificate, disability certificate and others.

“If identity of the candidate is in doubt the candidate may not be allowed to submit the documents. In case of candidates who have changed their name, will have to produce original Gazette notification / their original marriage certificate / affidavit in original,” reads the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notice with DV instructions.

Steps to check the DV schedule

Visit the official website www.pnbindia.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” Click on “CANDIDATES SELECTED IN CLERICAL CADRE THROUGH IBPS CRP X AND ALLOTTED TO PNB(STATE-WEST BENGAL)- SCHEDULE FOR DOCUMENT SUBMISSION CLICK HERE” The list will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.